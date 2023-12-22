Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Maksym Sandyha from the post of state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

Relevant decree No. 833/2023 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Friday.

"Dismiss Maksym Viktorovych Sandyha from the post of state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," according to the text of the document.

As reported, Zelenskyy signed the decree appointing Sandyha as state commissioner of the AMCU on December 18.