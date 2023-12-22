Economy

18:01 22.12.2023

Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

1 min read
Sandyha dismissed from post of AMCU state commissioner – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Maksym Sandyha from the post of state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU).

Relevant decree No. 833/2023 was published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Friday.

"Dismiss Maksym Viktorovych Sandyha from the post of state commissioner of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine," according to the text of the document.

As reported, Zelenskyy signed the decree appointing Sandyha as state commissioner of the AMCU on December 18.

Tags: #amcu

MORE ABOUT

20:19 27.10.2023
AMCU fines BASF, investment company of Russian oligarch for merger four years ago

AMCU fines BASF, investment company of Russian oligarch for merger four years ago

20:16 20.10.2023
AMCU allows entities associated with EVA network to found Evapay company

AMCU allows entities associated with EVA network to found Evapay company

20:39 13.09.2023
Zelenskyy dismisses state commissioner of AMCU Tyschyk – decree

Zelenskyy dismisses state commissioner of AMCU Tyschyk – decree

12:47 07.09.2023
Shmyhal, introducing new AMCU head: Market economy, free competition play one of defining roles on way to EU

Shmyhal, introducing new AMCU head: Market economy, free competition play one of defining roles on way to EU

14:38 06.09.2023
Kyrylenko heads Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine

Kyrylenko heads Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine

11:54 06.09.2023
Cabinet submits to Rada proposal on appointment of Pavlo Kyrylenko as AMCU head

Cabinet submits to Rada proposal on appointment of Pavlo Kyrylenko as AMCU head

16:19 05.09.2023
Verkhovna Rada dismisses Pischanska as AMCU Head

Verkhovna Rada dismisses Pischanska as AMCU Head

11:46 05.09.2023
Pischanska submits to Rada letter of resignation as AMCU head – Stefanchuk

Pischanska submits to Rada letter of resignation as AMCU head – Stefanchuk

14:33 10.08.2023
US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

US, EU Ambassadors welcome strengthening of AMCU powers by Rada

19:08 07.09.2022
AMCU opens case against ProZorro.Sale state enterprise

AMCU opens case against ProZorro.Sale state enterprise

AD

HOT NEWS

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's IDR to 'CC' and affirms eurobonds at 'C' on restructuring

LATEST

DTEK sees prospect of replacing TPPs with in SMRs future – top manager

Three of 20 largest banks must increase capital adequacy, including one state bank - NBU

European Commission sends additional 500 electric generators to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Energy system working stably, no planned outages in any region

EC to pay Ukraine last EUR1.5 bln of EU's EUR18 bln macro-financial assistance for 2023

Minister of Finance states risks of financing in Jan-Feb and activating internal resources

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln of MFA from EU

ADONIS Clinic estimates security of its IT structure at almost 97%

Fitch upgrades Naftogaz's IDR to 'CC' and affirms eurobonds at 'C' on restructuring

Ukrnafta increases daily production by over 80 tonnes due to two geological, technical activities

AD
AD
AD
AD