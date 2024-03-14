Economy

17:54 14.03.2024

AMCU grants Ukrnafta permission to concentrate Glusco assets

1 min read
At a meeting on Thursday, the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) granted permission to PJSC Ukrnafta to concentrate the assets of the Glusco gas station network, according to the company’s website.

“Now the company has all the legal grounds to sign acts of acceptance and transfer of assets from ARMA, after which it will be able to begin actual management of the Glusco network,” Ukrnafta director Serhiy Koretsky wrote on Facebook.

According to him, in general, the arrested corporate rights of 34 enterprises, as well as real estate in the form of gas stations, land plots, etc., are transferred to the company’s management.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in May 2022 agreed on ARMA’s proposal to transfer to the management of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy the seized assets of the Glusco company (until 2018, the Rosneft oil company network), which were associated with Viktor Medvedchuk. Later, ARMA initiated termination with Naftogaz and the transfer of Glusco to the management of PJSC Ukrnafta.

At the end of September 2023, ARMA and Ukrnafta signed an agreement on the management of Glusco, which involves the transfer of 85% of net profits to the state, while Ukrnafta receives 15% for management.

Tags: #ukrnafta #amcu #glusco

Milk
