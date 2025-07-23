Investigation completed in case of AMCU chairman Kyrylenko

Anti-corruption authorities have completed the investigation into the case of the head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) Pavlo Kyrylenko and a member of his family; currently, on the instructions of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives have opened the case materials to the defense for review, the SAPO said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As reported, in the 2024 declaration, the official did not indicate data on 20 real estate objects and a luxury car, the acquisition of which he is accused of in another criminal proceeding on the fact of illicit enrichment. His actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The family member of the official has been charged with aiding and abetting illegal enrichment of over UAH 72 million, i.e. committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 27, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on August 14, 2024, the high-ranking official was notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment of UAH 72 million and declaring false information in criminal proceedings initiated after the publication of a journalistic investigation by Radio Svoboda. According to the reported suspicion, in 2020-2023, while serving as head of the regional state administration, he acquired 21 real estate properties, one luxury car, and registered ownership of them to his wife's relatives. Among the acquired property are 7 apartments in Kyiv and Uzhgorod with a total area of 688.5 sq m, one house near Kyiv with an area of over 220 sq m, 2 garage boxes, 6 car spaces, 3 non-residential premises with a total area of over 190 sq m and a BMW X3 car. At the same time, the legal income of the official and his family members did not allow for such purchases. The difference between the value of the property and the person’s legal assets is UAH 72 million.

Subsequently, in order to conceal the fact of illegal enrichment, the official did not indicate information about the acquired property in the declarations of the person authorized to perform state functions for 2020–2023.

On July 7, 2025, the indictment in this case was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court for consideration on the merits.