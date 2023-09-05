Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Primary registrations of used cars imported to Ukraine from abroad in August 2023 increased by 27% compared to August 2022, to more than 21,000 cars, which is also 12% more than in July of the current year, the Ukrautoprom association has reported.

"Duty-free import of cars was canceled last July, but the registration of such cars continued until August 2022. Thus, the August (2023) replenishment of the country's fleet with used cars was the largest in the previous 12 months," the association said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

As reported with reference to the data of Ukrautoprom, in August of this year, 5,800 new passenger cars were registered – almost twice as much as in August last year, but more than 3.6 times less than used imported ones.

According to the association, the largest share in the segment of imported used imported cars still belongs to gasoline cars – 45% (in July - 44%), followed by cars with diesel engines – 32% (33%), electric cars – 15% (15%), cars with LPG – 5% (no change) and hybrids – 3% (3%).

The average age of used cars that switched to Ukrainian numbers in August is 10 years.

Volkswagen Golf (1,725 units) remains the leader in registrations, followed by Renault Megane (1,363 units) and Skoda Octavia (952 units).

The top ten of this market also includes Volkswagen Passat with 835 units; Nissan Leaf with 505 units; Ford Focus with 426 units; Nissan Qashqai with 412 units; Volkswagen Tiguan with 408 units; Volkswagen Touran with 375 units; and AUDI A4 with 365 units

In total, in January-August 2023, 127,000 used cars imported from abroad passed the first registration in Ukraine, which is 3.3 times more than the sales of new cars over the same period.

As reported, in 2022, Ukrainians registered 388,500 imported used cars, which is almost a quarter less than a year earlier, but more than 10 times more than the new cars market.