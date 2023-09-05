Facts

19:51 05.09.2023

Border guards detain 20-30 Ukrainians every day trying to illegally cross border

2 min read
The number of Ukrainians who are trying to illegally leave the state through the western border and who are detained by employees of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is not decreasing and amounts to about 20-30 people per day, said spokesperson of the Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko.

"If we talk in general about attempts to violate the Ukrainian border, then, unfortunately, we do not record that there are fewer such cases. The indicators recorded daily by the State Border Guard Service at the border remain stable – on average, about 20-30 people are detained by our border guards for attempting to illegally cross the state border. Here we are mainly talking about Ukrainian men from 18 to 60 years old," Demchenko said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to him, most often attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded on the "green" section of the border, that is, outside the checkpoints. "Most of all on the border with Romania and Moldova. In total, since February 24 last year, border guards have detained about 14,600 persons who tried to illegally leave the borders of Ukraine in this direction," the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service said.

At the same time, according to Demchenko, attempts to illegally cross the border in mountainous areas sometimes end fatally for violators.

"Attempts to illegally cross the border at checkpoints are also recorded, when people on legal routes where it is possible to cross the border try to use fake documents. Since February 24 last year, about 6,200 persons have been exposed in total, who, using forgeries, tried to illegally leave the borders of our country," he said.

The spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that border guards catch some violators repeatedly, after bringing them to administrative responsibility. Mostly they are trying to leave the borders of Ukraine on a "green" site.

He also reported on the liquidation of organized criminal groups that were engaged in the illegal transportation of people abroad. "The State Border Guard Service, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, has already exposed about 220 organized criminal groups that were engaged in the illegal transfer of persons across the border during the period of martial law," Demchenko said.

Tags: #border #statistics

