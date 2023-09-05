Facts

19:28 05.09.2023

Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

2 min read
Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, within the framework of cooperation and assistance in restoring the power system, the Republic of Lithuania handed over to the Ukrainian side the second powerful power autotransformer capable of providing electricity to up to 200,000 households, the Ministry of Energy reported on Tuesday.

"It will be installed at a high-voltage substation of the power transmission system and will transform the voltage from the main to the distribution level, providing power to up to 200,000 households," the ministry said.

The Ministry of Energy expressed its gratitude to the donor – the Lithuanian operator of the power transmission system Litgrid, the non-governmental organization Melina ir geltona (blue/yellow) and the Lithuanian Embassy in Ukraine for their assistance in transferring the autotransformer.

The autotransformer to Ukraine was transported within the framework of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

"Support from Lithuanian partners in the form of powerful equipment helps Ukrainian power engineers not only restore damaged facilities, but also strengthen the resilience of the power system. We thank our Lithuanian friends for this support," Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko said.

In total, 67 cargoes of humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 1,286 tonnes have already arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania. Among the received equipment: backup power plants, power transformers, current-voltage transformers, current transformers, voltage transformer and other equipment necessary for the restoration of the power system.

Tags: #lithuania #autotransformer

