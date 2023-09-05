Facts

14:45 05.09.2023

Germany supplies Ukraine with new ammunition for anti-aircraft guns Gepard

Just a few months after the conclusion of the relevant agreement, Germany handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine ammunition of a new production from Germany for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank, the German Ministry of Defense said.

It is noted that the construction of a production line for the manufacture of ammunition previously managed to be carried out in an ambitious time frame, which made it possible to carry out the first delivery of a five-digit number of shells to Ukraine.

"The war in Ukraine shows us almost daily that air defense and a sufficient amount of ammunition are the most important condition for protecting our own country. Resuming the production of Gepard ammunition, we are focusing on these two most important aspects," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, commenting on the delivery.

He said the production was set up quickly and without bureaucratic delays.

"This proves once again that Germany can be relied upon. We will continue to support Ukraine in areas that are our strengths: artillery, ammunition and ground air defense," the minister said.

