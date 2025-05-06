Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:08 06.05.2025

Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

2 min read
Ukraine calls on all foreign states to refrain from participation of their military personnel in parade in Moscow on May 9 - MFA statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has published a statement in which it called on foreign states to honor the victims of World War II and to refrain from the participation of military personnel in the parade in Moscow on May 9.

"Today, a cruel and unprovoked war of aggression is being waged against the Ukrainian people, which is one of the victorious nations over Nazism and paid a terrible price for peace and freedom in Europe. In the course of this aggression, Russian soldiers have committed hundreds of thousands of war crimes, have already killed 620 and wounded almost 2,000, and have deported at least 20,000 Ukrainian children," the statement says.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Russian army has committed and continues to commit atrocities in Ukraine, the scale of which Europe has not seen since World War II, and it is this army that will march on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

"These people are not the liberators of Europe, they are occupiers and war criminals. Marching side by side with them means sharing responsibility for the blood of murdered Ukrainian children, civilians and soldiers, and not celebrating the victory over Nazism. Russia invites foreign servicemen to participate in the May 9 parade in order to whitewash its war crimes and justify aggression," the Foreign Ministry noted.

Ukraine emphasizes that the participation of foreign military personnel in this action is unacceptable and will be regarded by Kyiv as an affront to the memory of the victory over Nazism, the memory of millions of Ukrainian front-line soldiers who liberated the country and all of Europe from Nazism eight decades ago.

"We call on all foreign states to refrain from the participation of their military personnel in the parade in Moscow on May 9. This especially applies to countries that declare neutrality in relation to Russian aggression against Ukraine or consistently take a neutral position in international relations. The participation of the military of such countries in a joint parade will directly violate such declared neutrality and will look like support for the aggressor state," the ministry stressed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all foreign states and international organizations to honor the victims of World War II and the collective victory over Nazism, which at the same time does not justify Russian aggression and atrocities against Ukrainians.

Tags: #ministry_of_foreign

MORE ABOUT

16:57 23.12.2021
'Putin's statement about Ukraine's alleged preparation of 'military operation' in Donbas not true - Ukrainian MFA

'Putin's statement about Ukraine's alleged preparation of 'military operation' in Donbas not true - Ukrainian MFA

17:01 17.08.2021
Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

16:31 03.11.2020
Kyiv protests against illegal sentences of three Ukrainian citizens by Russian court

Kyiv protests against illegal sentences of three Ukrainian citizens by Russian court

17:14 01.10.2020
Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

16:55 03.07.2020
Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

Kyiv says reasons for U.S. withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty are Russia's actions to break pan-European regimes for arms control

10:43 30.09.2019
MFA: Three crew members of Bourbon Rhode rescued, two of them are Ukrainians, according to ship owner

MFA: Three crew members of Bourbon Rhode rescued, two of them are Ukrainians, according to ship owner

12:36 09.09.2019
Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

11:07 12.07.2019
MFA calls disgraceful decision of Russian PGO on recognizing activity of Ukrainian World Congress as 'undesirable'

MFA calls disgraceful decision of Russian PGO on recognizing activity of Ukrainian World Congress as 'undesirable'

11:37 20.06.2019
Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to recognize its responsibility for supply of arms, cooperate with investigation into downing of MH17 flight

Ukrainian MFA calls on Russia to recognize its responsibility for supply of arms, cooperate with investigation into downing of MH17 flight

12:42 06.08.2018
Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs protests against Putin's visit to Crimea

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs protests against Putin's visit to Crimea

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD