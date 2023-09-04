Facts

16:48 04.09.2023

UN Commission: We can’t make conclusion at this stage that genocide taking place in Ukraine

2 min read
The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has not concluded at this stage that genocide is taking place in Ukraine, but the investigation will continue, Commission Chairman Erik Møse said.

Møse said, answering journalists' questions after a press conference in Kyiv on Monday, that at the current stage, they had not yet come to the conclusion that genocide is taking place in Ukraine. According to him, they are well aware of the concerns and accusations regarding this crime, and that they are investigating this step by step, but at the moment, they do not have sufficient evidence that would meet the legal requirements of the Genocide Convention.

He noted that the Commission would continue to conduct investigations. He said they had noted before that certain statements had been made in the Russian media that might possibly relate to the issue of incitement to genocide. The chairman of the commission explained that there are no conclusions yet.

At the same time, the chair stressed that the commission had found a large number of Russian war crimes, and these are serious crimes.

The UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine will submit written reports on its activities to the General Assembly in October 2023 and to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024.

As reported, members of the UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Violations in Ukraine carried out a third visit to Ukraine from August 28 to September 4, 2023.

