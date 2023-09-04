Facts

16:17 04.09.2023

Humeniuk about Russian drones in Romania: Enemy repeatedly uses region’s geographical feature

2 min read
Humeniuk about Russian drones in Romania: Enemy repeatedly uses region’s geographical feature

Head of the press center of the Operational Command Pivden (South) Natalia Humeniuk, commenting on the information about the detonation of Russian drones on the territory of Romania, noted that the enemy has repeatedly used the geographical feature of the region, directing drones as close as possible to the state border.

"Indeed, the distance there is so small that the error of the barrage projectile itself, which is a kamikaze drone, and combat work, and its consequences can really threaten the neighboring country. The enemy, knowing this, has repeatedly used just such a geographical feature of this region, directing drones exactly as close as possible to the state border," she said at an online briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform.

She noted that this fact was recorded, and the neighboring country was informed that such a danger exists.

"And we have stated, have recorded such a hit. That is, from our side, Ukraine as an open country of open politics, open information. We, without hiding, openly informed about everything. Further reaction should be followed by the neighboring country," she stressed.

Earlier, spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, said that Ukrainian border guards recorded the detonation of two Russian drones on the territory of Romania and informed their Romanian colleagues about it through certain communication channels. Currently, no response has yet been received from the Romanian side.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on the incident, said that "this is another confirmation that the Russian missile terror poses a huge threat not only to the security of Ukraine, but also to the security of neighboring countries, including NATO member states."

"We urge our partners to accelerate the provision of Ukraine with additional modern missile and air defense systems, as well as combat aircraft, which will strengthen the protection of the infrastructure of Ukraine, as well as neighboring states," Nikolenko wrote.

Tags: #romania #drones

