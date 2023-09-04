Facts

14:19 04.09.2023

UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to submit report to General Assembly in Oct 2023

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine will submit written reports on its activities to the General Assembly in October 2023 and to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024.

According to the results of the visit to Ukraine, Chair of the commission Erik Møse, the commission has already visited Ukraine more than ten times.

"This is the first time the three Commissioners are in the country during its second mandate from March 2023, whereas our investigators have already been here several times. First, we visited Uman in the Cherkasy region and then travelled to Kyiv. We have met several interlocutors, including the Minister of Culture and Information Policy, the Ministry of Defence, the Ombudsman for Human Rights, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Security Service of Ukraine," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

Møse said the commission's first mandate, we provided two written reports: to the General Assembly in October 2022 and to the Human Rights Council in March this year. In addition, Møse said an extensive document based on the March report and containing a detailed report of the Commission's observations was published last week.

"The Conference Room Paper presents a select number of cases and describes patterns of a wide range of violations by the Russian armed forces. The violations include wilful killings, unlawful confinement, torture, rape and other sexual violence, unlawful transfers and deportations of protected persons and children. Many of these violations qualify as war crimes, and some of them may, if confirmed by further evidence, amount to crimes against humanity, such as the use of torture and attacks on the civilian infrastructure," the commission's head said.

According to him, the paper also contains extensive discussions of criminal and non-judicial accountability measures, as well as the need for coordination.

"We take this opportunity to stress the importance for the Russian authorities to ensure that all perpetrators are held accountable. We also remind the Ukrainian authorities to complete investigations of the few cases where the Commission has found violations by the Ukrainian armed forces," Møse said.

For her part, Member of the Commission Vrinda Grover said the Ukrainian legal system faces immense challenges "to provide accountability and justice to the victims of a range of conflict related crimes and violations."

According to her, the meetings of the commission with NGOs (non-profit organizations) provided valuable insights into the state's efforts to respond to the formidable challenges in investigating and prosecuting crimes, including sexual violence, as well as ensuring comprehensive redress for victims.

Commission's Member Pablo de Greiff, in turn, said the commission "has therefore followed closely discussions about the establishment of reparations programs, in the sphere of investigation, prosecution and adjudication." According to him, the creation of comprehensive reparations programs is a long-term process, and the program should be developed in close consultation with the victims.

De Greiff said the commission had previously insisted on the urgency of providing mental and psychosocial support to the victims, and now the commission sees a greater understanding of the importance of this support, "although the actual delivery continues to be a challenge."

"The Commission will submit written reports of its activities to the General Assembly in October 2023, and to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2024," he said.

As reported, members of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine made their third visit to Ukraine from August 28 to September 4, 2023.

