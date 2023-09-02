Facts

12:20 02.09.2023

UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

1 min read
UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in September and take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, The Guardian said on September 1.

Albania's U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters that Zelenskyy is expected to personally participate in the UN Security Council meeting on September 20 dedicated to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president is also expected to deliver a speech at the General Assembly. A series of world leaders' speeches will start on September 18.

Tags: #un #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:47 01.09.2023
We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

09:30 01.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

20:35 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

Zelenskyy instructs law enforcers to check military medical commissions' decisions on disability, unsuitability for military service after Feb 24, 2022

09:57 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

Zelenskyy: Every official must feel what kind of Ukraine behind them

09:49 30.08.2023
Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

17:47 29.08.2023
Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

Ukraine ready to start negotiations on security guarantees with Japan as soon as possible – Zelenskyy-Kishida talk

17:07 29.08.2023
Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

Japanese PM Kishida, Zelenskyy hold phone talk prior to G20 summit in India

16:08 29.08.2023
Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy honors memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders

09:22 29.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian military-industrial complex maximizes production volumes

18:24 28.08.2023
Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

Protection of infrastructure, preparation for winter, transition to new types of aircraft discussed at Commander-in-chief HQ – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

LATEST

Occupiers inflict air strike on Odradokamyanka, one man killed, two people injured – Kherson regional authorities

MFA describes decision to cancel invitation of Russian, Belarusian ambassadors to Nobel Prize award ceremony as victory of humanism

Germany initiates investigation into attempted murder case after attack on child for speaking Ukrainian

Russia seeking to distract Ukraine from counteroffensive, force it to divide forces between Orikhiv, Kupiansk – UK Defense Intelligence

U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan meets with leaders of Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions

USA to send depleted-uranium munitions to Ukraine – media

Kolomoisky notified of suspicion of fraud – SBU

Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD