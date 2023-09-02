UN expects Zelenskyy to attend meeting of General Assembly, Security Council – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in September and take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, The Guardian said on September 1.

Albania's U.N. Ambassador Ferit Hoxha told reporters that Zelenskyy is expected to personally participate in the UN Security Council meeting on September 20 dedicated to Russia's war against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president is also expected to deliver a speech at the General Assembly. A series of world leaders' speeches will start on September 18.