We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Ukraine will do everything so that schools and universities can return to learning without online, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Friday.

"We will do everything so that it is possible to return to schools and universities throughout our land normally, without online. The program for creating shelters will be implemented," he said.

According to him, "more than 3.7 million Ukrainian children today started a new school year. Most in Ukraine, most offline or in a mixed format, when social interaction between children is still preserved."

"The smile of every child today, every flower that the children brought to school, every lesson taught by Ukrainian teachers today. And every dream that Ukrainian children have today. All this is proof that Ukraine will definitely endure. Life goes on, life is stronger. And there will be a day when September 1 will be peaceful and safe all over our land," he said.