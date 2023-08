Erdogan, Putin to meet in Sochi on Sept 4 - Turkish media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold talks in Sochi on September 4, Turkish media said.

The Kremlin earlier confirmed on Wednesday that the meeting would take place soon and would be held in the Russian Federation.