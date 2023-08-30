Macron receives Kuleba in France, discussing further military support, Peace Formula

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed further military support, expansion of the Ukrainian Formula Peace coalition and grain exports from Ukraine to African countries during the meeting.

"I was honored to be received by Emmanuel Macron following his contacts with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Discussed further military support, expanding the Peace Formula coalition and our grain exports to countries in Africa and beyond. I thanked him for reaffirming France's continued support," Kuleba said on Twitter.