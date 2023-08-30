Zelenskyy thanks USA, Biden for new package of defense assistance to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States and President Joe Biden for the new package of defense assistance to Ukraine.

I am grateful to all American people, the Congress and personally to President Joseph Biden for the new defense assistance package for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

According to him, artillery, missiles, ammunition for HIMARS, demining equipment - that's what Ukrainian warriors need.

“Freedom needs protection, and this protection is growing strong,” the head of state stressed.

As reported, the United States announced a new package of additional military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $250 million, which includes various ammunition, equipment and spare parts for it, as well as personnel training.