Facts

19:23 29.08.2023

Occupation forces shell Semenivka in Chernihiv region, hit hospital

1 min read

Russian occupation forces fired an artillery attack on the town of Semenivka, Novhorod-Siversky district, Chernihiv region on Tuesday in the afternoon.

"The surgery building of the local hospital was damaged. The information is yet to be updated," Head of Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram channel.

The town had been shelled by the occupation forces numerous times before, the official said.

No casualties were reported.

Tags: #hospital #shelling #semenivka

