19:07 29.08.2023

Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

The defense and security forces of Ukraine lose 40 to 45 Ukrainian-made and foreign reconnaissance drones per day, Head of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine Yuriy Schyhol has said.

"Speaking about reconnaissance drones, our security and defense forces lose on average 40 to 45 drones per day. These are both simple Mavic, Matrice and more professional Ukrainian-made and foreign drones. Therefore, it is impossible to supply them in such a number at a time, they do not produce so many either in the world or in Ukraine," he said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

The war has changed the approach to the use of drones, the official said, adding that more than 22,000 attack drones had been contracted and around 15,000 of them have been transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In general, out of UAH 40 billion allocated by the government, UAH 25 billion has already been spent on them," Schyhol said.

According to him, "we will definitely have 180,000-200,000 drones per year."

In addition, the official said that the production of some types of drones, such as attack drones, has increased by more than 100 times per year, and the Army of Drones project gave an impetus to the technology development.

"Today, we are doing our best to prevail over the enemy on the battlefield in terms of attack and reconnaissance drones," he said.

