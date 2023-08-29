Tarnavsky: There’s progress in Tavria direction

Over the past day, artillery units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have completed 1,200 fire missions in Tavria direction, the losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 327 people, said Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops Tavria.

"We are making progress in Tavria direction. We are driving back the enemy," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to Tarnavsky, artillery units of the Defense Forces completed 1,200 firing tasks during the day. Over the past day, the enemy's losses amounted to 327 people (irretrievable - 91, wounded - 235, POWs - one).

In addition, as commander of the Tavria operative-strategic grouping of troops clarified, 34 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed during the day. In particular, four tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, one MLRS unit, 16 units of automotive and two units of special equipment.

Two ammunition depots and three enemy control points were also destroyed.