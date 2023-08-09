Tarnavsky: 'Cotton' blooming, Russians burning in Tavria direction; enemy losses per day are 244 people

Some 18 units of enemy military equipment have been destroyed in Tavria direction in a day, the loss of Russians in killed, wounded and captured amounted to 244 people, commander of Tavria task force Oleksandr Tarnavsky has said.

"The artillery units of the Defense Forces completed 1,545 fire missions during the day. Over the past day, the enemy's losses in killed, wounded and captured amounted to 244 people (some 93 dead, some 150 wounded and one captured)," Tarnavsky said in his Telegram channel.

He also announced the destruction of 18 units of enemy military equipment. In particular, three tanks, six armored combat vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, two MLRS, one UAV, three vehicles have been destroyed.

In addition, eight enemy ammunition depots and one command and control post have been destroyed.

"The defense forces of Ukraine are working and moving forward, the movement continues. Glory to Ukraine!" Tarnavsky said.