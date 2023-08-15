We continue moving forward, knocking out enemy in south – Tarnavsky

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to advance in the south of the country, dislodge the occupiers and liberate Ukrainian territories, Commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops Tavria Oleksandr Tarnavsky said.

"The mortar men of the 47th separate mechanized brigade are sending ‘hot gifts’ to the Russian occupiers. In the South, we continue to move forward, knock out the enemy, liberate our land," Tarnavsky wrote on his Telegram channel, publishing a photo of the work of the Ukrainian military.