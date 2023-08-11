Facts

18:11 11.08.2023

Tarnavsky: 257 enemy casualties in Tavria direction over day

In the Tavria direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces liquidated 49 invaders in a day, wounded 208, and also destroyed 16 units of Russian military equipment, according to Oleksandr Tarnavsky, commander of the Tavria Operational-Strategic Group of Forces.

"The Tavria direction. There is progress," Tarnavsky wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday.

As the commander clarified, "over the past 24 hours, the enemy's losses in killed, wounded and captured amounted to 257 people (dead - 49, and wounded - 208). Artillery units of the Tavria Defense Forces completed 1,464 fire missions during the day."

According to him, 16 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. "In particular, four armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems and mortars, one MLRS, one UAV, five vehicles and two units of special equipment. Five ammunition depots were also destroyed."

