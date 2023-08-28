Facts

17:22 28.08.2023

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

The President's Office of Ukraine expects a quick and adequate response from the European Commission in the event of the extension of unilateral restrictions on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products after September 15, Deputy Head of the Office Ihor Zhovkva said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"If, after September 15, individual EU member states nevertheless unilaterally introduce a decision to restrict Ukraine's trade with the EU, we will expect a quick and adequate reaction from the European Commission, in particular, in the legal plane, in relation to such states. After all, the principles of the EU Single Market and the provisions of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement shall not be violated under any circumstances," he stressed.

Also, according to him, "in the event that the EC side violates the Association Agreement, including the relevant provisions on the deep and comprehensive free trade area, Ukraine reserves the choice of legal mechanisms on how to respond to this."

Zhovkva recalled the meeting between the President of Ukraine and the head of the European Commission last week in Athens. "It was a very important meeting. The President of Ukraine very clearly told Madam President that we remember that the decision of the European Commission to restrict Ukrainian exports is valid until September 15. And after that it will not work," he said.

"Madam President once again confirmed that her position has not changed. We are sure that no pressure from any EU member state will entail a violation of the association agreement between Ukraine and the EU," Zhovkva said.

According to him, "we talked about the need to clearly distinguish between de jure actions and de facto actions. Sometimes, de jure, some countries say that they do not block transit, but de facto this is far from the case."

"I have an agreement with the cabinet of President von der Leyen that we will immediately prove any facts of blocking Ukrainian transit and demand a response," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

After this meeting, he noted, "pressure from Poland continued (I mean the corresponding statement of the Polish Minister of Agriculture that some countries will continue to ban the export of Ukrainian grain to them after September 15)."

"But Ukraine will not be a hostage to any foreign election campaign. By the way, this is not only about Poland. Therefore, we work with every government that wants to hear the position of Ukraine and wants to hear arguments. And if decisions are made, then only on the basis of arguments, facts and relevant procedures," Zhovkva stressed.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #export

