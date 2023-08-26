Facts

13:44 26.08.2023

Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

2 min read
Second vessel since war start leaves Odesa outside grain corridor

On Saturday morning, the bulk carrier Primus, under the flag of Liberia, left the port of Odesa, where it arrived on February 20 from the Greek port of Perama under the name Polarstar, and is moving in the direction of the Bulgarian port of Varna, the MarineTraffic resource said.

MP Oleksiy Honcharenko posted a photo of the cargo ship that left Odesa on his Telegram channel.

The bulk carrier Primus became the second vessel, after the container ship Josef Schulte under the flag of Hong Kong, to leave the port of Odesa after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion outside the grain corridor. Joseph Schulte, as the he Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development (Ministry of Restoration) said, on August 16 used the temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy for civilian vessels to/from the Black Sea ports, and on August 18 arrived in Turkey with more than 30,000 tonnes of cargo (2,114 containers).

It was noted that the corridor, first of all, will be used for the evacuation of ships that are in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. According to the navigation instruction of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine No. 6, temporary routes for the movement of civilian vessels to/from the Black Sea ports of Ukraine began to operate from August 8, 2023.

According to the Administration of Seaports of Ukraine, as of August 23, six vessels with 262,000 tonnes of cargo remained blocked in the ports of Velyka Odesa.

The bulk carrier Primus with a deadweight of 32,600 tonnes and a gross tonnage of 19,900 tonnes, according to the editor-in-chief of BlackSeaNews and the head of the Monitoring Group on Sanctions and Freedom of Navigation, changed ownership on July 12 this year during its stay in Odesa: instead of the Greek Erma Marine SA, it became Nova Polar from Singapore. Also, instead of the Greek operator Seastar Chartering, it became Blumenthal Asia, also from Singapore.

Tags: #vessel

MORE ABOUT

13:16 13.08.2022
First ship that called at Ukrainian ports to load agro products, leaves Chornomorsk port

First ship that called at Ukrainian ports to load agro products, leaves Chornomorsk port

18:49 11.08.2022
Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

11:58 08.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

09:10 03.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

10:26 13.05.2022
Russian logistics vessel put out of action near Snake island

Russian logistics vessel put out of action near Snake island

17:36 11.04.2022
Occupants capture crew of SMARTA cargo ship in Mariupol port – ombudsman

Occupants capture crew of SMARTA cargo ship in Mariupol port – ombudsman

15:58 09.03.2022
Russian forces seize Ukraine's Sapphire rescue ship, take it to Sevastopol – Defense Intelligence

Russian forces seize Ukraine's Sapphire rescue ship, take it to Sevastopol – Defense Intelligence

14:58 21.10.2021
Belgica research vessel, which Belgium presented to Ukraine, arrives at Odesa port

Belgica research vessel, which Belgium presented to Ukraine, arrives at Odesa port

13:01 29.09.2014
First vessel with coal from South Africa to dock in Ukraine on Oct 16-20, says Ukrinterenergo

First vessel with coal from South Africa to dock in Ukraine on Oct 16-20, says Ukrinterenergo

AD

HOT NEWS

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Syrsky: Measures on strengthening our defense taken during working trip to Kupiansk, Lyman directions

LATEST

In Italy, bus with Ukrainian tourists collides with truck, injuring 14 people

MFA considers it categorically unacceptable to extend ban on import of Ukrainian grain until 2023 end in some EU countries

Defense forces eliminate 640 occupiers, 18 artillery systems in past day

Ukrainian aviation carries out 12 strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel – General Staff

Zelenskyy meets with United24 Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Dozens of dead, wounded invaders of 126th brigade of Russian Black Sea Fleet due to SBU, AFU special operation attack by drones

Zelenskyy announces new intl events, internal political decisions

Reznikov: Prigozhin's death weakens Putin as it shows he cannot be trusted

Enemy launches two missile, 39 air strikes, carries out 72 attacks from MLRS over day

AD
AD
AD
AD