First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

The POLARNET vessel, which was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports, successfully passed the inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey.

"This first successful experience in the implementation of the grain initiative allows us to be optimistic about the future prospects for transportation. We thank our partners from the UN and Turkey for effectively ensuring the safety of the vessel's traffic and maximum cooperation at all stages of the implementation of the agreements," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov is quoted on the website of the ministry.

He also thanked the vessel's crew for their readiness to be among the first to use the grain safe corridor, thus opening the way for all other vessels.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the arrival of the NAVI STAR and ROJEN vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with POLARNET, at the ports of their destination is expected in about one week.