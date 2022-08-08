Facts

11:58 08.08.2022

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

1 min read
First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

The POLARNET vessel, which was one of the first to take part in the implementation of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports, successfully passed the inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey.

"This first successful experience in the implementation of the grain initiative allows us to be optimistic about the future prospects for transportation. We thank our partners from the UN and Turkey for effectively ensuring the safety of the vessel's traffic and maximum cooperation at all stages of the implementation of the agreements," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov is quoted on the website of the ministry.

He also thanked the vessel's crew for their readiness to be among the first to use the grain safe corridor, thus opening the way for all other vessels.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the arrival of the NAVI STAR and ROJEN vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with POLARNET, at the ports of their destination is expected in about one week.

Tags: #grain #vessel

MORE ABOUT

10:40 08.08.2022
Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

09:47 08.08.2022
Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

16:34 05.08.2022
USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

14:10 05.08.2022
Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

11:56 04.08.2022
First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

11:22 04.08.2022
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

18:18 03.08.2022
Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

16:30 03.08.2022
Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

11:25 03.08.2022
Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

LATEST

Pivden task force confirms new strikes on Antonivsky, Kakhovka bridges

Russian occupiers declare their readiness to blow up mined Zaporizhia NPP

Amnesty International regrets 'distress' over their report – Reuters

HIMARS missiles inflict fire damage on points of temporary deployment of occupying forces in Melitopol

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

Infrastructural facility in Kharkiv subjected to enemy shelling, no info about victims

Zelensky: Intl community needs to react to Russian strikes on Zaporizhia NPP

'Arrivals' at military facilities, casualties in Vinnytsia region

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

AD
AD
AD
AD