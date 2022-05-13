Facts

10:26 13.05.2022

Russian logistics vessel put out of action near Snake island

1 min read
Ukrainian sailors caused damage to the Russian logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov, which was near the occupied Snake island, said spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

"Thanks to the actions of our military sailors, the logistics vessel Vsevolod Bobrov, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, caught fire. It is said to be dragging its way to Sevastopol. The information needs to be clarified at the moment, but the fact that it was given a 'snakebite' near Snake Island is true," Bratchuk said in a video message on Telegram on Thursday.

Earlier, the media, citing intelligence sources, reported that Russia had lost another ship in the Black Sea on Thursday night as a result of a fire, a supply vessel of the 23120 project. There are only two such ships in the Russian Navy - the Vsevolod Bobrov and the Elbrus.

 



