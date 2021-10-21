Facts

14:58 21.10.2021

Belgica research vessel, which Belgium presented to Ukraine, arrives at Odesa port

2 min read

On Thursday, October 21, the Belgica research vessel arrived at the port of Odesa. The vessel transferred by the Kingdom of Belgium to Ukraine moored at the 18th berth of the seaport at 11.10, according to the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on the Facebook social network.

"In the near future, the Belgica research vessel will receive a new name and will sail under the Ukrainian flag with the home port of Odesa. As part of the [Ukrainian scientific center of Ecology of Sea] UkrSCES expeditionary fleet base, this floating laboratory complex is planned to be used for scientific research in the Black and Azov Seas," the authority said.

It is noted that the vessel left the port of Zeebrugge on October 1 with a Ukrainian crew and a team of 16 foreign scientists on board. According to UkrSCES, during the transition from the North to the Mediterranean and further to the Black Sea, scientists on board the vessel took samples of sea water and bottom sediments for screening depths for the presence of pollutants and microplastics, analysis of the distribution and state of marine microorganisms. For this purpose, five operating laboratories (fisheries, hydrological, chemical, biochemical and microbiological) are equipped on board the Belgica research vessel.

The vessel was constructed in 1984 and has been used for all 37 years for scientific and practical research on the development of the sea shelf, in particular, in preparation for the construction of offshore drilling platforms and wind farms.

Tags: #vessel #seaport #belgium
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:04 19.07.2021
Belgium opening for Ukrainian citizens' travels

Belgium opening for Ukrainian citizens' travels

13:40 18.05.2021
British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

British Navy's OPV Trent enters Odesa seaport – ministry

19:56 22.03.2021
Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

Razumkov notes importance of Ukrainian-Belgian cooperation at intl platforms

12:29 07.08.2020
Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

14:48 24.04.2020
Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

Mariupol seaport increases cargo handling by 30.4% in Q1 2020

15:39 09.12.2019
Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

Four companies to take part in concession competition for Kherson seaport

12:18 09.02.2019
Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

Ukraine, Belgium discuss Russia's ongoing aggressive policy toward Ukraine and in the world — Gerashchenko

10:55 27.11.2018
Ukrainian parliament speaker to visit Belgium on Nov 27

Ukrainian parliament speaker to visit Belgium on Nov 27

18:37 03.04.2018
Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

Five Ukrainian troops to go to Belgium for medical treatment – Defense Ministry

11:45 13.10.2017
Second ship with 60,000 tonnes of anthracite from U.S. for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Second ship with 60,000 tonnes of anthracite from U.S. for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine expects EU membership perspective – Kuleba

Klitschko: On Oct 22, Commission to decide on extra restrictions amid 'red zone,' which Kyiv to enter soon

Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

LATEST

Ukraine ready to admit ICRC to Russian fighter Kosyak – MFA

Ukraine expects EU membership perspective – Kuleba

Dpty PM Reznikov assesses Venice Commission's opinion on bill on transition period as positive

Klitschko: On Oct 22, Commission to decide on extra restrictions amid 'red zone,' which Kyiv to enter soon

Ukrainian Consulate General in Istanbul checks data on detention of Ukrainian in Turkey – MFA

Ukraine records 22,415 new COVID-19 cases, 546 related deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Kyiv on verge of 'red zone', 98% of hospitalized with coronavirus are unvaccinated - Klitschko

Some 14 attacks recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded – JFO HQ

Kyiv's court arrests ex-PM Azarov in absentia on suspicion of treason

Eight attacks recorded in Donbas over this day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD