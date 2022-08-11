Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine expects on August 12 the arrival at Pivdenny maritime merchant port of a vessel for loading grain for Africa.

"Tomorrow, the Brave Commander vessel (under the flag of Liberia) is expected to arrive at Pivdenny port to load more than 23,000 tonnes of wheat to fight hunger in East Africa," the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The ship was chartered under the UN World Food Program and will be sent through the port of Djibouti to Ethiopia.

As reported, on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

As part of the implementation of the agreements, twelve ships are already heading from the Ukrainian ports with agricultural products to seven countries of the world. There are 370,000 tonnes of agricultural products on board.

The first vessel with Ukrainian corn has already arrived at the Turkish port for unloading.