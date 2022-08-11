Facts

18:49 11.08.2022

Grain carrier from Africa to arrive at Pivdenny port on Aug 12 for wheat loading

1 min read

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine expects on August 12 the arrival at Pivdenny maritime merchant port of a vessel for loading grain for Africa.

"Tomorrow, the Brave Commander vessel (under the flag of Liberia) is expected to arrive at Pivdenny port to load more than 23,000 tonnes of wheat to fight hunger in East Africa," the ministry said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The ship was chartered under the UN World Food Program and will be sent through the port of Djibouti to Ethiopia.

As reported, on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul, at the proposal of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny.

As part of the implementation of the agreements, twelve ships are already heading from the Ukrainian ports with agricultural products to seven countries of the world. There are 370,000 tonnes of agricultural products on board.

The first vessel with Ukrainian corn has already arrived at the Turkish port for unloading.

Tags: #grain #vessel

MORE ABOUT

12:37 09.08.2022
First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

11:58 08.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

10:40 08.08.2022
Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

09:47 08.08.2022
Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

16:34 05.08.2022
USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

14:10 05.08.2022
Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

11:56 04.08.2022
First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

11:22 04.08.2022
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

18:18 03.08.2022
Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

LATEST

Zelensky meets with founder of humanitarian organization World Central Kitchen

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

Israeli Embassy in Ukraine hands over 50,000 packages of ready meals to Kyiv, they to be donated to AFU – Klitschko

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

AD
AD
AD
AD