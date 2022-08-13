Facts

13:16 13.08.2022

First ship that called at Ukrainian ports to load agro products, leaves Chornomorsk port

1 min read
First ship that called at Ukrainian ports to load agro products, leaves Chornomorsk port

The first vessel that entered Ukrainian ports to load agricultural products since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion, left the port of Chornomorsk on Saturday morning, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reports.

"This morning, the bulk carrier FULMAR S [under the flag of Barbados] set sail for Turkey. The ship joined the caravan with the bulk carrier THOE. The two vessels carry 14,500 tonnes of agricultural products," a Facebook post said.

During the implementation of the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Agricultural Products, 16 ships have already departed from Ukrainian ports, carrying 450,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

Tags: #vessel

