11:52 26.08.2023

Ukraine starts negotiations with Canada on security guarantees bilateral document – Yermak

Deputy Head of the President’s of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held the first round of negotiations with Canada on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees for Ukraine provided for by the G7 Joint Declaration, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Telegram on Friday evening.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I am coordinating negotiations. The first round of negotiations was conducted by my deputy Ihor Zhovkva," he wrote.

Yermak recalled that Canada became the third country of the G7 after the United States and Great Britain, "with which Ukraine began relevant negotiations, and continued the positive dynamics of the implementation of the security agreements reached by our state with key international partners."

Tags: #ukraine #canada

