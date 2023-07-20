Facts

12:48 20.07.2023

Wagner continue to arrive in Belarus, their number doesn't pose threat now – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

Groups of militants from the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) continue to arrive in Belarus and move towards their location near Asipovichy, their number now does not pose a threat to Ukraine, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"Currently, we continue to record the arrival of groups of PMC representatives on the territory of Belarus, but, in fact, they are moving to their location near Asipovichy, where they are located. I note that their number now does not pose a threat in Ukraine. And we are well aware that they may be involved in the training of units of the army of Belarus. In the future, they may be involved in the education and training of Russian units that are being trained on the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said on the air of the United News national telethon on Thursday.

He said the situation along the border with Belarus remains fully controlled, and near the Ukrainian border, border guards do not record the movement of either military equipment, or personnel or units of the Russian army, or units of the army of Belarus.

"Our attention and the attention of Ukraine, as well as the Defense Forces, of course, is focused on the situation with the movement of Russian mercenaries to the territory of Belarus," Demchenko said.

 

