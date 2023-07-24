Belarusian soldiers undergo training with Wagner members - TV channel

Belarusian troops have undergone training with members of the Wagner Group, the Belarusian state-run STV television channel said on Sunday.

Members of a Belarusian special operations unit have completed a four-day tactical training course at the Brestsky range together with Wagner Group members, it said.

"The main purpose of such training, as the Defense Ministry said, is gaining experience of combat in modern conflicts. The training sessions were arranged with the special military operation taken into account, focusing on organizing interoperability between various branches while inflicting fire damage [on an enemy], using drones to support reconnaissance units, and more. The participants practice tactics for moving across the battlefield under intense fire, and receive psychological training," it said.