Ukraine's Border Guard Service confirms presence of Wagner groups in Belarus

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded the movement of individual groups of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) in Belarus.

"Wagner is in Belarus: the border guards record the movement of Russian mercenaries," it said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

"According to the currently available information, individual groups of representatives of private military companies have been noticed in Belarus, [they are] moving from the territory of Russia," Head of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko was quoted as saying in the statement.

Ukrainian border guards continue to monitor the situation so as to detect the location, number and tasks of the mercenaries.