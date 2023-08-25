Canada appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced the appointment of Natalka Cmoc as Canada's ambassador to Ukraine, in this post she will replace Larisa Galadza, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, August 24.

"She is a career expert on Ukraine with a wealth of experience and insight into Canada’s multi-faceted support to the country, including Canada’s implementation of democracy programming prior to the illegal Russian annexation of Crimea, the creation of Operation UNIFIER and Canadian monitoring of Ukrainian elections following the 2015 Presidential campaign," the message says.

It is noted that Cmoc speaks Ukrainian, has deep ties with the Ukrainian community in Ukraine and Canada, and is also ready to help deepen ties between the two countries at all levels.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that thanks to the diplomatic mission of the newly appointed ambassador, Canada will be able to continue to support Ukraine in this difficult time and in the long term.