09:26 25.08.2023

Zelenskyy, Trudeau may meet in New York during UNGA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, August 24.

During the conversation, the leaders discussed the possibility of meeting in New York in the near future, during the UN General Assembly.

“Our two countries are close friends and strong partners – and we have been since 1991, when Canada was among the first to recognize Ukraine’s independence. In these tough times, we’ll continue to stand together,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel, posting a video of a telephone conversation with Trudeau.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Canada congratulated the Ukrainian people on Independence Day and noted that at the G20 summit Canada will raise the issue of further support for Ukraine.

As reported, the G 20 meeting will be held in India in September.

