Russian aggression began in Crimea, and apparently, should end there - Lithuanian President

The Russian aggression against Ukraine began in 2014 with the occupation of Crimea, and apparently, this is the place where the aggression should end with the return of the peninsula to Ukrainian control, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

“We demand from the Russian Federation to stop the illegal occupation of Crimea and respect the rights of the indigenous inhabitants of the peninsula. The aggression launched by the Russian Federation in 2014 has moved into a phase of full-scale invasion and destruction. We are all witnessing how one cynical violation of international law paved the way for another,” he said at the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform in Kyiv on Wednesday.

The Lithuanian President stressed that the crimes of the Russian Federation continue “even while we are talking.” In particular, the Russian Federation aggressively continues to attack the Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, killing people, destroying their homes.

“It started in Crimea in February 2014 and, apparently, this is also the place where all this should end – with the return of Crimea as part of Ukraine. The entire Ukrainian people deserve to see Crimea liberated and safe. The indigenous people, the Crimean Tatars, who suffered from ethnic cleansing and genocide from the tsarist, then Soviet regimes, deserve to build their national home – without discrimination and repression,” Nauseda said.

He also stressed that the Russian Federation actively uses Crimea as a military base in the war against Ukraine, and Russian ships launch missiles at places recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage site.

“Those guilty of war crimes and the crime of aggression should not escape punishment,” he said.

Nauseda reiterated Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine's independence and sovereignty, and also announced the continuation of military assistance.

“We will support Ukraine until the final victory,” he said.