13:55 24.08.2023

Zelenskyy: We to be tough on those who will try to weaken Ukrainian strength from within

The Ukrainian authorities will be tough on those who will try to sell off and weaken Ukrainian power from within, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said and announced relevant legislative initiatives in the near future.

"We will give Ukraine such strength, which will be enough to always win, and we will be cruel to everyone who will try to break from within, sell out, weaken Ukrainian strength. And there will be appropriate legislative initiatives in the near future. We will protect our unity," Zelenskyy said while speaking at Sophia Square in Kyiv on the occasion of Independence Day.

As he noted, "when Russia broke into the full-scale war, there was not a single day that Ukraine lacked unity – and therefore Russia did not have any opportunity to use something against us, against Ukraine."

"We will not let go of our independence. We are all united by this feeling. We remember that the Ukrainian people passed, we see that they threaten, we fight against the enemy and we know that we can. We know how to win and will win. Our children on the Ukrainian streets will also celebrate Ukrainian independence. Our grandchildren and their grandchildren will also celebrate with friends of our state, whom Ukraine will choose for itself – always freely. And there will never be any more pauses in Ukrainian history," the president said.

The head of state said now the whole world hears and supports Ukraine, but "whatever happens in the world, Ukraine must be able to defend itself."

"Our state did not have the necessary defense industries for a long time. And now they do. I thank everyone who develops and creates them. Now our state gives Ukrainian soldiers such weapons. Thanks to everyone who helps us with it," he said.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, "Ukrainian courage deserves to be only in the best global alliances."

"Ukraine deserves to be among the leaders of the world and will. Our state already guarantees common European security. Such security is not possible without your strength, Ukrainian soldiers, without the potential of Ukraine and the freedom of our entire country, all our people. Our common European home without Ukraine can be only unfinished long-term construction. Thanks to every leader who understands this," the president said.

At the end of his speech, the President of Ukraine presented national awards on the occasion of Independence Day. The memory of the dead was honored with a minute of silence.

