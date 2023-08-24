Facts

12:35 24.08.2023

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

Number of casualties in Dnipro increases to 10 people – local authorities

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian missile attack on Dnipro has grown to 10 people, three have been hospitalized, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak has said.

"Now there are three people in the hospital. This is a 55-year-old woman, men 33 and 48 years old. They are in a state of moderate severity," Lysak said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces fired missiles on Dnipro on Thursday night. As a result of the attack, a transport facility was destroyed, a bank, a gas station, a hotel, an agricultural company, furniture production, an administrative building and 15 kiosks were damaged.

Earlier it was known about seven victims.

