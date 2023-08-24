Zelenskyy in greeting video address: Independence is what Ukrainian people are fighting for

The independence of Ukraine is what the Ukrainian people are fighting for in the big war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address on the occasion of Independence Day.

"This is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine. In a big war, there are no small deeds," the president said.

According to him, "when we celebrate Ukraine's independence, everyone can feel a part of it."

Today, the president said, "I want to dedicate these congratulations to you. To you, warrior." "I thank every soldier and sailor, every sergeant and petty officer, every officer, every general. To all Ukrainian families who have raised their children to love Ukraine and have the courage to defend it with all their might," he said.

Many Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said, have lost loved ones due to the war. "Heroes, who prevented us from losing Ukraine. I thank and bow to each and every one of them," the president said.

He said "last week I visited our combat brigades. Command posts, brigade positions. And there is something that unites them all. One additional unique armor helps our warriors. The armor of humanity. The armor of sincerity. These are children's drawings. You can see them in every brigade."

" I am grateful to every Ukrainian mother for whom our country is and will remain home. Despite the fact that they had to leave because of the war. And when a mother in any country gives her child a book in Ukrainian so that the child does not lose himself or herself, when a mother teaches Ukrainian, when she worries about Ukraine and waits for news from Ukraine, waits to be able to return, this is the most important thing," the president said.

He also thanked " Ukrainian teachers who are working, who managed to work even online. Who are building an educated future even where the enemy has destroyed schools," "thousands of Ukrainian medics who save thousands of lives."

The president recalled the blackouts last winter, when "our power engineers worked around the clock. During air raids. Sometimes under fire. Always in danger. Always knowing how much people are waiting for electricity in hospitals and defense enterprises. And how much every family is waiting for light and warmth."

Zelenskyy mentioned Ukrainian journalists. "The truth was with us. And the world heard Ukraine. I thank everyone who spreads the truth about Ukraine and this war in different languages," he said.

"But today I want to speak separately about those who cannot yet be mentioned in the news, whose names are known to few, but whose work is visible to all. Our missiles. Ukrainian munitions. Our artillery. Ukrainian drones: Leleka, Fury. Naval drones, Neptune, Corsar, Stugna. We produce all of this. Ukrainians produce all of this. And when we are proud to have sunk the flagship of the enemy fleet, Moskva cruiser, when we rejoice at hitting the Kerch Bridge, we also thank those who cannot be mentioned now, whose names cannot be told, but about whom books will be written and movies will definitely be made in the future," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, " Everyone who survived the occupation is important. Who was holding the Ukrainian flag in the squares. Those who are still under occupation, but keep our flag so that the occupier cannot find it. Those who have waited and will witness the return of Ukraine. Who was wounded, who lost limbs, but did not lose themselves. And most importantly, we all did not lose you. Those who survived captivity... Who did not lose Ukraine in themselves. Those who came back and continue to fight. And those who will return."

"Because we all made it so that when one person says: 'Glory to Ukraine!' the whole world responds: 'Glory to the Heroes!" Zelenskyy said.