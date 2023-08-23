Facts

19:37 23.08.2023

Search and rescue operations completed at Romny school destroyed by drone attack

1 min read

 The search and rescue operations have been completed at the scene of a Russian drone attack on Romny, Sumy region, as a result of which a local school was completely destroyed, four people were killed and four people were injured, Sumy Regional Military Administration has said.

"Today, the terrorist state committed another terrible crime in Sumy region. A school in Romny was the target of an enemy Shahed. Civilians were killed. The teachers who were preparing for a new academic year: the school headmaster, her deputy, the secretary and the librarian. Also, four people, who were in the neighborhood at the moment of the attack, were injured," it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Those injured are receiving all necessary assistance. Psychologists are working with the families of the victims.

"The educational facility was completely destroyed. The search and rescue operations are over. The work to clean up the aftermath of the enemy attack are underway," Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh said.

