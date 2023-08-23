Japan to provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 bln – PM

Japan will provide Ukraine with assistance worth $7.6 billion, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida has said in a video address to the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform on Wednesday.

"Japan will steadily implement its various assistance amounting to $7.6 billion based on the needs on the ground in Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Japan will make use of its experience and knowledge, accumulated in the fields of postwar reconstruction and disaster recovery, the prime minister said.

Kishida reiterated that Japan has consistently supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including Crimea.

"Japan will continue to work closely with the international community, including the G7, and impose strict sanctions against Russia while providing robust support for Ukraine," he said.

"I visited Kyiv and Bucha in March of this year and witnessed first hand the tragedy on the ground. It reinforced my conviction that Russia's aggression against Ukraine is an outrageous act that undermines the foundations of the international order," Kishida said.

He also emphasized that "Japan will stand with the people of Ukraine to restore peace on the beautiful land of Ukraine."