EU preparing multi-year plan of support for Ukraine - Michel

The European Union is preparing a multi-year plan of support for Ukraine worth over EUR 50 billion, President of the European Council Charles Michel has said in a video address to the Third Summit of the Crimea Platform on Wednesday.

Russia's cruel tactic of attacks on Ukrainian ports is aimed at spreading hunger in the world, he said, adding that the EU welcomes Ukraine's efforts aimed at finding new grain export routes, in particular, with the participation of Turkey. Michel also said the EU supports Ukraine's efforts to enter new markets and understands that this is the fight for the future of Ukraine.

The president of the European Council recalled that last year Ukraine received perspectives of its European future and noted that now it is not a question whether Ukraine would become an EU member but it is more a question of when this will happen. He also said that the EU is preparing for accession talks.

Michel praised the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar leadership for continuing to fight for peace despite every hardship.

He also said that the EU supports Ukraine through the sanctions regime against Russia and noted that this support will be getting even stronger.