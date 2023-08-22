Zelenskyy, Sandu discuss cooperation in creating alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

As part of a working visit to Greece and participation in the Ukraine-Balkans summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, the press service of the Ukrainian president reports.

"The heads of state touched upon the pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, regional security, joint opposition to the Kremlin's aggressive policy and Russian hybrid influence. The parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in creating alternative routes for exporting Ukrainian grain after Russia blocked the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the report notes.

The presidents also focused on the important issue of the integration of Ukraine and Moldova into the European Union and common challenges along the path.

Zelenskyy and Sandu noted the active development of the political dialogue between the countries and discussed further contacts, in particular Moldova's participation in the third international Crimea Platform summit in Kyiv on August 23.