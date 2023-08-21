Facts

21:06 21.08.2023

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Greece could make a historic contribution to the security of Europe if it helped protect the Black Sea area with air defense systems, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Athens on Monday following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"We are doing everything to restore security on the Black Sea coast. Ukraine has created an alternative grain corridor. It can work, but in order for its work to be stable, we need to strengthen the air shield, and this is crucial for the Black Sea region, in particular the city of Odesa," the president said.

"This could be a historic contribution from Greece if you help us protect the Black Sea area with air defense systems," he said.

According to the president, "it is essential that Greek companies are ready to take part in the transportation of Ukrainian grain. We are extremely looking forward to it."

He also noted the importance of Greece joining the G7 Declaration on Security for Ukraine. "We will continue this work at the bilateral level," Zelenskyy said.

