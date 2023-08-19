Facts

Ukraine, UN sign preventive plan to avert violations of children's rights amid Russia's armed aggression

Ukraine and the UN have signed a common preventive plan to prevent and curb gross violations of children's rights in the context of Russia's armed aggression, the press service of the President's Office of Ukraine said.

It is noted that next week in New York, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba will verify the document.

"Today, Ukraine is taking yet another, far from being the first, step to save Ukrainian children from ruschist invaders and is showing respect for UN mechanisms and rules by signing a preventive plan developed jointly with the United Nations. We hope other countries will use our example because today we are talking about Ukrainian children, and tomorrow it can be any child in any country in the world," Herasymchuk said after signing the document, which took place in the President's Office.

She said "Russia is the first ever permanent member of the UN Security Council, which the Secretary General of the United Nations mentioned in the appendix to its annual report Children and Armed Conflict for 2022 among other countries that committed such violations."

It is reported that the signing of the joint preventive plan with the UN is an important step in implementing Bring Kids Back UA – a comprehensive action plan developed at the initiative of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The plan unites the efforts of the Ukrainian authorities, foreign governments and international organizations for the return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to their homeland.

As Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said, there is a lot of work ahead to return Ukrainian children, and the efforts of Ukrainians will not stop until each of our citizens is at home, close to their families.

"The release of all prisoners and deportees is an important point of the Peace Formula. Thousands of our people, including more than 19,000 Ukrainian children, are in Russian captivity. Ukraine is grateful to everyone in the world who helps return Ukrainians home. We must release all these people, and we will definitely do it together," Yermak said.

