Zelenskyy signs laws on duty, VAT exemption for optics, anti-drone guns for defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed laws on exemption from duty and value added tax (VAT) for a number of goods entering Ukraine for security and defense purposes.

According to the cards of relevant bills No. 9467 and No. 9468, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the documents were returned to the Parliament with the signature of the head of state on August 18.

As reported, on July 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bills No. 9467 and No. 9468 at the final reading, which provide for exemption from duties and VAT for thermal imaging monoculars equipped with an infrared detector with a built-in camera function, binoculars with a rangefinder function and anti-drone guns when they are imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.