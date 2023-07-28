Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has exempted from value added tax (VAT) a number of goods entering Ukraine for security and defense purposes.

Relevant bill No. 9467 on amendments to the transitional provisions of the Tax Code regarding the specifics of the import of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine for security and defense purposes was supported by 294 MPs at a plenary meeting on Friday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said in Telegram channel.

The bill exempts from VAT thermal imaging binoculars, monoculars and binoculars, night vision devices and rangefinders, which are imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.