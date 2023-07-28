Economy

13:24 28.07.2023

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

1 min read
Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has exempted from value added tax (VAT) a number of goods entering Ukraine for security and defense purposes.

Relevant bill No. 9467 on amendments to the transitional provisions of the Tax Code regarding the specifics of the import of goods into the customs territory of Ukraine for security and defense purposes was supported by 294 MPs at a plenary meeting on Friday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said in Telegram channel.

The bill exempts from VAT thermal imaging binoculars, monoculars and binoculars, night vision devices and rangefinders, which are imported into the customs territory of Ukraine.

Tags: #rada #vat

MORE ABOUT

20:58 27.07.2023
Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

Rada intends to resume assets declaring for officials

20:25 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

Zelenskyy suggests extending duration of martial law, general mobilization

20:05 25.07.2023
Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

Rada Committee approves bill prepared for second reading on streamlining GTSOU structure

13:12 01.07.2023
Spanish PM speaks in Rada

Spanish PM speaks in Rada

19:14 30.06.2023
Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

Rada adopts at final reading bill on green transformation of power system with introduction of mechanism for guaranteeing origin of electricity

20:25 30.05.2023
Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada amends law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:42 29.05.2023
Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

Rada adopts at first reading bill on abolition of 2% 'simplification' from program with IMF

16:38 29.05.2023
Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

Verkhovna Rada backs introduction of sanctions against Iran for 50 years – MP

19:31 02.05.2023
Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

16:53 02.05.2023
Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

Rada defines Russia’s political regime as ruscism

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Need of Ukraine's state budget in intl financing in 2024 to decrease to $37 bln – NBU

Zelenskyy signs law on electronic excise stamps

Ukrainian gas storage facilities already filled to 80% of needs – Shmyhal

Zaporizhia NPP puts fourth unit into hot shutdown, contrary to requirement of nuclear regulator – Energoatom

LATEST

Naftogaz note holders give their consent to restructuring

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Over UAH 4.5 bln in grants issued over one year of eRobota program, about 20,000 new jobs created

NBU substantially improves forecast of intl reserves

Ukraine adopts amendments to Budget Code under EFF program with IMF

Need of Ukraine's state budget in intl financing in 2024 to decrease to $37 bln – NBU

Banks expect rise in price of household deposits, reduction in cost of business funds and capital - NBU survey

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

Turkmenistan sees no factors that could obstruct construction of gas pipeline across Caspian Sea to Europe - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine increases steel production by almost half in June 2023 y-o-y, taking 25th place in Worldsteel rating

AD
AD
AD
AD