Facts

15:42 22.02.2023

Zelenskyy signs laws on preferential import of drones, thermal imagers

1 min read
Zelenskyy signs laws on preferential import of drones, thermal imagers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws on VAT and import duty exemption for drones, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices.

As noted in the cards of relevant bills No. 8360 and No. 8361-d, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, both documents were returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on February 22.

At the same time, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, recalled on his Telegram channel that the possibility of preferential imports would also apply to express shipments.

"The laws come into force from the day following its publication. That is, they will start working in a couple of days," the parliamentarian added.

As reported, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at final reading bills No. 8360 and No. 8361-d on exemption from VAT and import duties for drones, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices. On February 13, they were submitted to the president for signature.

Tags: #laws #drones

MORE ABOUT

14:25 10.02.2023
Ukrainian fighters destroy 61 cruise missiles out of 71 launched by Russia, as well as five drones – Zaluzhny

Ukrainian fighters destroy 61 cruise missiles out of 71 launched by Russia, as well as five drones – Zaluzhny

11:21 31.01.2023
Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

Quantum-Systems GmbH announces delivery of 105 additional Vector reconnaissance drones to Ukraine

15:04 30.01.2023
It is planned to allocate about UAH 20 bln for purchase of drones in 2023 – Reznikov

It is planned to allocate about UAH 20 bln for purchase of drones in 2023 – Reznikov

13:30 30.01.2023
AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

AFU Ground Forces in area of Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Vuhledar receive 100 DJI Mavic drones

16:36 28.01.2023
Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

16:35 28.01.2023
'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

09:24 25.01.2023
Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

Share of domestic manufacturers in Army of Drones exceeds 60% – minister

17:04 21.01.2023
Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

18:01 16.01.2023
Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

Army of Drones project provides AFU with 1,600 drones worth UAH 3.3 bln

10:57 02.01.2023
Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

Some 1,577 drones purchased under Army of Drones project, 928 of them already handed over to Ukrainian defenders – Fedorov

AD

HOT NEWS

Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

Biden in Warsaw: Now is inflection point in history determining future for decades

Zelenskyy: Frontline in eastern Ukraine is not changed

LATEST

Some 255 Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Russia's participation in OSCE PA meetings contradicts international, human principles – Stefanchuk

Damage caused to Ukrainian medical universities during war estimated at UAH 385 mln – Accounting Chamber

Kranken COVID variant cases registered in four regions of Ukraine – Public Health Center

Former infrastructure minister, his first deputy notified of suspicion for $30 mln in damages to state

Some 255 Russian missiles hit critical infrastructure targets in Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Finland on Thurs to make decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine – media

Kostin hopes results of ICC's work on Russia's war crimes to be made public this year

Spanish PM to visit Ukraine today – media

Russian forces change tactic in Bakhmut, infantry attack ‘wave after wave’ – Budanov

AD
AD
AD
AD