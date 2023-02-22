Zelenskyy signs laws on preferential import of drones, thermal imagers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws on VAT and import duty exemption for drones, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices.

As noted in the cards of relevant bills No. 8360 and No. 8361-d, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, both documents were returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on February 22.

At the same time, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a member of the Holos faction, recalled on his Telegram channel that the possibility of preferential imports would also apply to express shipments.

"The laws come into force from the day following its publication. That is, they will start working in a couple of days," the parliamentarian added.

As reported, on February 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at final reading bills No. 8360 and No. 8361-d on exemption from VAT and import duties for drones, thermal imagers, collimators, walkie-talkies and night vision devices. On February 13, they were submitted to the president for signature.