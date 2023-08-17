Rada suggested creating Temporary Special Commission to develop state policy on interaction with national movements of Russian indigenous peoples

The Verkhovna Rada is suggested creating a Temporary Special Commission on the development of basic principles of state policy on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation (RF).

Corresponding draft resolution No. 9617 was registered by MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (the Holos faction) in the legislature on Wednesday, the parliament's website reports.

As stated in the explanatory note to the draft resolution, Ukrainian policy after the victory in the war over Russia should be aimed at eliminating military and political threats to Ukrainian statehood and long-term peace.

"And such a policy can be developed only in close cooperation with the national movements of the autochthonous colonized peoples of the Russian Federation as a single force within the Russian Federation, which seeks to defeat its state and establish long-term peace," the document says.

Among the tasks of the special commission are preparation of proposals on the basics of state policy of Ukraine concerning interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation; development of draft laws and other acts of the Verkhovna Rada on the basics of state policy on interaction with national movements of small and indigenous peoples of the Russian Federation; establishment of relations with parliaments, governments, scientific organizations of foreign states for exchange experience in the activities of the Temporary Special Commission.

The author of the draft resolution also suggests that the Temporary Special Commission should prepare appeals and/or statements on the activities of the Temporary Special Commission to the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe and the OSCE, governments and parliaments of the states of the world.