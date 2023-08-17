Facts

19:57 17.08.2023

Maternova says she will take up duties of new ambassador to Ukraine from mid-September

1 min read
Current Deputy Director General of the European Commission's Directorate General for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Katarina Mathernova, will arrive in Kyiv in mid-September, where she will assume the duties of the new ambassador to Ukraine.

At the event "What Ukraine's path to the EU looks like", Mathernova recalled that she was appointed the next ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine.

She said she would move to Kyiv in mid-September and take up her duties there. According to her, the next time there is a similar event, and she will be able to physically attend the panel.

As reported, on April 20, current Deputy Director General of the European Commission for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Katarina Mathernova, announced that she would become the new ambassador of the European Union in Kyiv.

At the moment, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine is Matti Maasikas, who headed the representative office in September 2019.

Tags: #eu #envoy #rotation

